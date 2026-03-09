Northern Colorado vs Montana College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Sky Tournament

The No. 5 seed Northern Colorado Bears (20-11, 10-8 Big Sky) will take the court in the Big Sky tournament against the No. 4 seed Montana Grizzlies (16-15, 10-8 Big Sky), Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Northern Colorado vs. Montana Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 9, 2026

Monday, March 9, 2026 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Arena: Idaho Central Arena

Northern Colorado vs. Montana Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Northern Colorado win (64.9%)

These betting insights may help you as you look to wager on Northern Colorado (-4.5) versus Montana on Monday.

Northern Colorado vs. Montana: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Northern Colorado has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Montana is 14-13-0 ATS this season.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Northern Colorado (4-8) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (33.3%) than Montana (4-4) does as the underdog (50%).

The Bears have done a better job covering the spread on the road (9-6-0) than they have at home (5-6-0).

This year, the Grizzlies are 8-5-0 at home against the spread (.615 winning percentage). On the road, they are 6-8-0 ATS (.429).

Northern Colorado has covered the spread eight times in 18 conference games.

Montana is 11-7-0 against the spread in Big Sky games this year.

Northern Colorado vs. Montana: Moneyline Betting Stats

Northern Colorado has been victorious in 15, or 68.2%, of the 22 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Bears have been victorious seven times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -205 or shorter on the moneyline.

Montana has been the underdog on the moneyline 10 total times this season. Montana has gone 4-6 in those games.

The Grizzlies have a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer.

Northern Colorado has an implied victory probability of 67.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Northern Colorado vs. Montana Head-to-Head Comparison

Northern Colorado scored 80.6 points per game and allowed 72.7 last season, ranking them 31st in the nation offensively and 204th defensively.

Northern Colorado was 200th in college basketball in rebounds per game (31.5) and 15th-best in rebounds conceded (27.6) last season.

Last season Northern Colorado was ranked 46th in the country in assists with 15.8 per game.

Last year, Northern Colorado was 150th in college basketball in turnovers committed (10.9 per game) and 250th in turnovers forced (10.5).

Last season Montana posted 76.6 points per game (101st-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 73.3 points per contest (219th-ranked).

While Montana ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in rebounds per game with 28.3 (22nd-worst), it ranked 77th in college basketball with 29.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last season Montana ranked 184th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.5 per game.

Montana averaged 10.4 turnovers per game (108th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 10.6 turnovers per contest (240th-ranked).

