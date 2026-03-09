East Tennessee State vs Furman College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SoCon Tournament Championship

The SoCon champion will be crowned on Monday when the No. 1 seed East Tennessee State Buccaneers (23-10, 13-5 SoCon) and the No. 6 Furman Paladins (21-12, 10-8 SoCon) play at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

East Tennessee State vs. Furman Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 9, 2026

Monday, March 9, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Arena: Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville

East Tennessee State vs. Furman Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: East Tennessee State win (61.4%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Monday's East Tennessee State-Furman spread (East Tennessee State -2.5) or over/under (139.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

East Tennessee State vs. Furman: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

East Tennessee State has put together a 14-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Furman has compiled a 13-16-0 ATS record so far this season.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, East Tennessee State (11-13) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (45.8%) than Furman (2-4) does as the underdog (33.3%).

The Buccaneers have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (8-7-0) than they have in road affairs (6-8-0).

The Paladins have performed better against the spread away (7-5-0) than at home (4-9-0) this year.

East Tennessee State has eight wins against the spread in 20 conference games this season.

Furman is 9-10-0 against the spread in SoCon games this season.

East Tennessee State vs. Furman: Moneyline Betting Stats

East Tennessee State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 25 games this year and has walked away with the win 18 times (72%) in those games.

This year, the Buccaneers have won 17 of 24 games when listed as at least -137 or better on the moneyline.

Furman has won two of the eight games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (25%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, the Paladins have a 1-5 record (winning only 16.7% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies East Tennessee State has a 57.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

East Tennessee State vs. Furman Head-to-Head Comparison

East Tennessee State averages 78.1 points per game (124th in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per contest (56th in college basketball). It has a +297 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 9.0 points per game.

Brian Taylor II's team-leading 14.6 points per game ranks 340th in the country.

Furman's +188 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.5 points per game (163rd in college basketball) while allowing 70.8 per outing (93rd in college basketball).

Alex Wilkins' team-leading 17.8 points per game rank him 105th in the nation.

The Buccaneers rank 238th in college basketball at 31.0 rebounds per game. That's 2.0 more than the 29.0 their opponents average.

Blake Barkley's 5.9 rebounds per game lead the Buccaneers and rank 305th in college basketball action.

The 34.6 rebounds per game the Paladins accumulate rank 58th in college basketball, 5.9 more than the 28.7 their opponents record.

Charles Johnston is 27th in the country with 9.1 rebounds per game, leading the Paladins.

East Tennessee State scores 103.9 points per 100 possessions (52nd in college basketball), while allowing 92.0 points per 100 possessions (94th in college basketball).

The Paladins rank 109th in college basketball with 100.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 118th defensively with 93.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!