2025 Troy Football Odds and Schedule

A look at the Troy Trojans' upcoming 2025 schedule shows a notable matchup against Clemson on Sept. 6. Below, you can find the rest of the Trojans' college football schedule for the upcoming season.

Troy 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Nicholls State Aug. 30 - - - 2 @ Clemson Sept. 6 - - - 3 Memphis Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Buffalo Sept. 20 - - - 6 South Alabama Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Texas State Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Louisiana-Monroe Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Troy 2025 Schedule Insights

Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last year (75), Troy has the 80th-ranked schedule in college football.

The Trojans are facing the 18th-easiest schedule this season (based on their opponents' projected win total this year).

The Trojans have seven games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

In 2025, Troy's schedule will see seven games against teams which ended the season with winning records a year ago, including three games against teams that had nine or more wins and two games against squads with three or fewer wins in 2024.

Troy Betting Insights (2024)

Troy put together a 6-6-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, six Trojans games went over the point total.

Troy went 2-2 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 50% of those games).

