Troy Franklin Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

In Week 8 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), WR Troy Franklin and the Denver Broncos will meet the Dallas Cowboys, who have the 32nd-ranked pass defense in the NFL (260.3 yards allowed per game).

Is Franklin a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Cowboys? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Troy Franklin Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.14

41.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Franklin Fantasy Performance

Franklin is the 37th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 147th overall, as he has posted 42.2 total fantasy points (six per game).

In his last three games, Franklin has totaled 73 yards and one score on nine catches (19 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 15.5 fantasy points (5.2 per game) during that period.

Franklin has been targeted 31 times, with 15 receptions for 136 yards and one TD, in his last five games. He has posted 21.8 fantasy points (4.4 per game) during that period.

The high point of Franklin's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, when he caught eight balls on nine targets for 89 yards with one touchdown, good for 16 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Troy Franklin had his worst game of the season in Week 6 against the New York Jets, when he put up just 0.1 fantasy points (1 reception, 2 yards).

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Cowboys have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs against Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have given up at least three passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

Dallas has allowed three players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has given up two or more receiving TDs to three players this season.

The Cowboys have allowed two players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Dallas has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Cowboys have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

