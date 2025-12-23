Troy Franklin Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs
In Week 17 (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET), WR Troy Franklin and the Denver Broncos will face the Kansas City Chiefs, who have the 12th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (204.5 yards conceded per game).
Is Franklin a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Chiefs? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.
Troy Franklin Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection
- Matchup: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
- Game Date: December 25, 2025
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m.
- Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8
- PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7
- Projected Receiving Yards: 39.09
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37
Projections provided by numberFire
Franklin Fantasy Performance
- With 110.4 fantasy points this season (7.4 per game), Franklin is the 27th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 110th among all players.
- In his last three games, Franklin has put up 22.5 fantasy points (7.5 per game), as he's converted 15 targets into 13 catches for 162 yards and one TD.
- Franklin has compiled 267 receiving yards and one score on 19 catches (26 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 33.0 points (6.6 per game) during that period.
- The highlight of Franklin's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, as he tallied 20.9 fantasy points by reeling in six passes (on eight targets) for 89 yards and two scores.
- From a fantasy standpoint, Troy Franklin let down his fantasy managers against the New York Jets in Week 6, when he managed only 0.1 fantasy points (1 reception, 2 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.
Chiefs Defensive Performance
- Kansas City has conceded over 300 yards passing to only two players this season.
- A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chiefs this year.
- A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Kansas City this season.
- The Chiefs have allowed just one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.
- A total of three players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Kansas City this season.
- The Chiefs have given up a TD catch by 16 players this year.
- Kansas City has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.
- Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chiefs this season.
- A total of 11 players have run for at least one touchdown against Kansas City this year.
- The Chiefs have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.
