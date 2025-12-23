Troy Franklin Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

In Week 17 (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET), WR Troy Franklin and the Denver Broncos will face the Kansas City Chiefs, who have the 12th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (204.5 yards conceded per game).

Is Franklin a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Chiefs? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Troy Franklin Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: December 25, 2025

December 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.09

39.09 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Franklin Fantasy Performance

With 110.4 fantasy points this season (7.4 per game), Franklin is the 27th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 110th among all players.

In his last three games, Franklin has put up 22.5 fantasy points (7.5 per game), as he's converted 15 targets into 13 catches for 162 yards and one TD.

Franklin has compiled 267 receiving yards and one score on 19 catches (26 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 33.0 points (6.6 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Franklin's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, as he tallied 20.9 fantasy points by reeling in six passes (on eight targets) for 89 yards and two scores.

From a fantasy standpoint, Troy Franklin let down his fantasy managers against the New York Jets in Week 6, when he managed only 0.1 fantasy points (1 reception, 2 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has conceded over 300 yards passing to only two players this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chiefs this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have allowed just one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

A total of three players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have given up a TD catch by 16 players this year.

Kansas City has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chiefs this season.

A total of 11 players have run for at least one touchdown against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

