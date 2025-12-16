Troy Franklin Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Troy Franklin and the Denver Broncos will meet the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 20th-ranked passing defense (222.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

For more info on Franklin, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Jaguars.

Troy Franklin Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 42.36

42.36 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Franklin Fantasy Performance

With 103.8 fantasy points in 2025 (7.4 per game), Franklin is the 23rd-ranked player at the WR position and 105th among all players.

In his last three games, Franklin has compiled 117 receiving yards and one touchdown on 11 catches (13 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 18.0 (6.0 per game) during that stretch.

Franklin has grabbed 20 balls (on 30 targets) for 241 yards and two touchdowns in his last five games, good for 36.4 fantasy points (7.3 per game) during that period.

The peak of Franklin's fantasy season came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, when he piled up 20.9 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a receiver, he hauled in six balls (on eight targets) for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Troy Franklin stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the New York Jets, hauling in three passes on four targets for 19 yards (0.1 fantasy points).

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Three players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

Jacksonville has allowed six players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Jaguars have allowed only two players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

A total of six players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have allowed 19 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Just two players have caught more than one TD pass against Jacksonville this season.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

Just one player has run for more than one TD versus the Jaguars this year.

