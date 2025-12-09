Troy Franklin Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Wide receiver Troy Franklin has a matchup versus the seventh-ranked passing defense in the league (185.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Denver Broncos play the Green Bay Packers, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Is Franklin a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Packers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Troy Franklin Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers

Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 42.69

42.69 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Franklin Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Franklin is currently the 31st-ranked fantasy player (124th overall), tallying 89.0 total fantasy points (6.8 per game).

In his last three games, Franklin has tallied 116 yards and zero scores on nine catches (15 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 11.6 fantasy points (3.9 per game) during that period.

Franklin has compiled 183 receiving yards and one score on 18 catches (34 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 25.9 points (5.2 per game) during that period.

The high point of Franklin's fantasy season so far was Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 20.9 fantasy points. He also had six receptions (on eight targets) for 89 yards with two touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Troy Franklin's matchup against the New York Jets in Week 6 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 0.1 fantasy points. He had three receptions for 19 yards on the day.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed only one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Green Bay this year.

The Packers have allowed just one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

A total of two players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Green Bay this year.

A total of 15 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has allowed only two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

One player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Packers this season.

Green Bay has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

Only two players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Packers this year.

