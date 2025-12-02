Troy Franklin Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Troy Franklin and the Denver Broncos will face the Las Vegas Raiders and their 17th-ranked passing defense (212.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Is Franklin a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Raiders? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Troy Franklin Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 42.70

42.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Franklin Fantasy Performance

With 87.9 fantasy points this season (7.3 per game), Franklin is the 30th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 117th among all players.

In his last three games, Franklin has put up 20.5 fantasy points (6.8 per game), as he's converted 20 targets into 11 catches for 145 yards and one TD.

Franklin has been targeted 38 times, with 21 receptions for 261 yards and three TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 45.7 fantasy points (9.1 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Franklin's fantasy season so far was Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he caught six balls on eight targets for 89 yards with two touchdowns, good for 20.9 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Troy Franklin let down his fantasy managers against the New York Jets in Week 6, when he mustered only 0.1 fantasy points (1 reception, 2 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Raiders Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

Las Vegas has allowed two or more passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

Just two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed just two players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Raiders have given up a TD reception by 18 players this year.

Just one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed only one player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Las Vegas has allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Raiders have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

