Treylon Burks Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Treylon Burks and the Tennessee Titans will play the Cincinnati Bengals and their 12th-ranked passing defense (200.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Burks' next game against the Bengals, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Burks vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.47

5.47 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.97

41.97 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Burks Fantasy Performance

With 10.8 fantasy points in 2023 (3.6 per game), Burks is the 75th-ranked player at the WR position and 178th among all players.

Last week against the Cleveland Browns, Burks hauled in one ball on six targets for five yards, good for 0.5 fantasy points.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

The Bengals have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

Cincinnati has allowed one player to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Bengals have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs against them in a game this season.

Cincinnati's defense has not allowed a player to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bengals have allowed four players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Cincinnati has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed one player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

