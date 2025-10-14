Trey McBride Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

In Week 7 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), tight end Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals will meet the Green Bay Packers, who have the 11th-ranked passing defense in the league (207.2 yards conceded per game).

With McBride's next game against the Packers, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Trey McBride Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers

Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.61

67.61 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

McBride Fantasy Performance

McBride has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 46.7 fantasy points (7.8 per game) rank him fourth at the TE position and 106th overall.

In his last three games, McBride has put up 22.5 fantasy points (7.5 per game), as he's hauled in 20 passes on 29 targets for 165 yards and one touchdown.

McBride has been targeted 44 times, with 31 receptions for 286 yards and two TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 40.6 fantasy points (8.1 per game) during that period.

The high point of McBride's season as a fantasy producer came against the Indianapolis Colts last week, as he tallied 13.2 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Trey McBride stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans, grabbing five passes on seven targets for 41 yards (4.1 fantasy points).

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has given up more than 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

The Packers have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this year.

Green Bay has allowed three players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

Just one player have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Packers this year.

Green Bay has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to only one player this season.

The Packers have given up a touchdown reception by seven players this year.

Just one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Green Bay this year.

The Packers' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Green Bay has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to three players this year.

The Packers have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this year.

