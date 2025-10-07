Trey McBride Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals will meet the Indianapolis Colts and their 19th-ranked pass defense (217 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is McBride worth considering for his next matchup versus the Colts? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Trey McBride Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts

Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.60

68.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

McBride Fantasy Performance

At the TE position, McBride is currently the 10th-ranked fantasy player (130th overall), putting up 33.5 total fantasy points (6.7 per game).

In his last three games, McBride has tallied 136 yards and one score on 17 catches (26 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 19.6 fantasy points (6.5 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of McBride's fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst against the San Francisco 49ers, when he posted 10.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Trey McBride delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (4.1 points) last week against the Tennessee Titans, hauling in five balls for 41 yards.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has conceded more than 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Colts this year.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more TDs against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have allowed two players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of one player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have given up a TD catch by eight players this season.

Indianapolis has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

The Colts have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD versus Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

