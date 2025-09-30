Trey McBride Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride will be up against the 22nd-ranked pass defense of the Tennessee Titans (227 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more info on McBride, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming game versus the Titans.

Thinking about playing McBride this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Trey McBride Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans

Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 65.74

65.74 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

McBride Fantasy Performance

At the TE position, McBride has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fifth in the NFL with 7.4 fantasy points per game (29.4 total points). Overall, he is 118th in fantasy points.

In his last three games, McBride has totaled 173 receiving yards and one touchdown on 18 catches (26 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 23.3 (7.8 per game) during that period.

The high point of McBride's fantasy season came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3, when he posted 10.3 fantasy points with five receptions (on eight targets) for 43 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Trey McBride had his worst game of the season last week against the Seattle Seahawks, when he posted just 5.2 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has not let a player record more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

The Titans have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

Tennessee has given up at least two TD passes to two opposing QBs this season.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for more than two touchdowns in a game versus the Titans this season.

A total of one player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed six players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Tennessee has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Titans have allowed one player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Tennessee has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one touchdown against the Titans this season.

Want more data and analysis on Trey McBride? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.