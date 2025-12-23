Trey McBride Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Tight end Trey McBride is looking at a matchup versus the 29th-ranked pass defense in the league (246.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his Arizona Cardinals meet the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is McBride a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Bengals? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Trey McBride Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 73.75

73.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.46

Projections provided by numberFire

McBride Fantasy Performance

McBride is currently the top fantasy player at his position (43rd overall), amassing 169.8 fantasy points (11.3 per game).

In his last three games, McBride has put up 33.9 fantasy points (11.3 per game), as he's hauled in 21 passes on 30 targets for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

McBride has grabbed 38 balls (on 49 targets) for 380 yards and three touchdowns in his last five games, good for 56.0 fantasy points (11.2 per game) during that period.

The highlight of McBride's fantasy campaign was a Week 15 performance versus the Houston Texans, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 25.4 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Trey McBride let down his fantasy managers against the Atlanta Falcons last week, when he managed only 2.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Bengals Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed at least one passing TD to 17 opposing QBs this season.

Cincinnati has allowed at least two TD passes to eight opposing QBs this season.

The Bengals have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to five opposing QBs this year.

Cincinnati has allowed four players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 28 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Bengals this season.

Just three players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Cincinnati this season.

Six players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has allowed at least one rushing TD to 15 players this season.

Just three players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Bengals this year.

