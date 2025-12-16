Trey McBride Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Tight end Trey McBride has a matchup versus the ninth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (195.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, when his Arizona Cardinals meet the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is McBride worth considering for his upcoming game versus the Falcons? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing McBride this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Trey McBride Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons

Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 75.93

75.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Projections provided by numberFire

McBride Fantasy Performance

With 167.1 fantasy points in 2025 (11.9 per game), McBride is the No. 1 fantasy player at his position and 38th overall.

In his last three games, McBride has produced 45.4 fantasy points (15.1 per game), as he's caught 25 passes on 31 targets for 274 yards and three touchdowns.

McBride has reeled in 44 balls (on 52 targets) for 468 yards and four touchdowns in his last five games, good for 70.8 fantasy points (14.2 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of McBride's fantasy campaign was last week's outburst versus the Houston Texans, a game when he came through with zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 25.4 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed 12 balls (on 13 targets) for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, Trey McBride had his worst game of the season in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans, when he tallied just 4.1 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Falcons Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Atlanta has allowed eight players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Falcons have given up three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this year.

A total of four players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have given up a touchdown reception by 20 players this year.

Atlanta has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Falcons have allowed only two players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Atlanta has given up at least one rushing TD to eight players this year.

Only two players have run for more than one TD versus the Falcons this season.

Want more data and analysis on Trey McBride? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.