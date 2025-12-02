Trey McBride Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Tight end Trey McBride is looking at a matchup against the 14th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (207.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, when his Arizona Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

For more info on McBride, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup against the Rams.

Trey McBride Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.81

67.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

McBride Fantasy Performance

With 135.9 fantasy points in 2025 (11.3 per game), McBride is the No. 1 fantasy player at his position and 43rd overall.

In his last three games, McBride has totaled 276 yards and two scores on 27 catches (30 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 39.6 fantasy points (13.2 per game) during that stretch.

McBride has posted 69.8 fantasy points (14.0 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 52 targets into 41 catches for 458 yards and four TDs.

The high point of McBride's fantasy season came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7, when he put up 19.4 fantasy points with 10 receptions (on 13 targets) for 74 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Trey McBride stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans, hauling in five passes on seven targets for 41 yards (4.1 fantasy points).

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed just two players to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

The Rams have allowed three players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed four players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 16 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Rams this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed only one player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing touchdown to four players this season.

The Rams have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Trey McBride?