Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

In Week 7 (Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET), quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Los Angeles Rams, who have the ninth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (199 yards conceded per game).

Thinking about Lawrence for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Rams? We've got stats and information for you below.

Trevor Lawrence Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 Projected Passing Yards: 219.10

219.10 Projected Passing TDs: 1.26

1.26 Projected Rushing Yards: 18.18

18.18 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Lawrence Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Lawrence is currently the 14th-ranked fantasy player (18th overall), posting 94.4 total fantasy points (15.7 per game).

During his last three games, Lawrence has piled up 653 passing yards (66-of-98) for four passing TDs with one pick, leading to 57.1 fantasy points (19.0 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 70 yards rushing on 20 carries with two touchdowns.

Lawrence has accumulated 1,146 passing yards (110-of-180) with seven TDs and four picks in his last five games, leading to 84.1 fantasy points (16.8 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 83 yards rushing on 24 carries with two touchdowns.

The highlight of Lawrence's season as a fantasy producer came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5, as he posted 26.2 fantasy points by passing for 221 yards and one passing touchdown with one pick. As a runner, he contributed 54 rushing yards on 10 carries (5.4 YPC) with two scores.

From a fantasy standpoint, Trevor Lawrence let down his fantasy managers against the Houston Texans in Week 3, when he managed only 7.8 fantasy points -- 20-of-40 (50%), 222 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has given up more than 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

The Rams have allowed at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

The Rams have allowed just one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Los Angeles this season.

One player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing touchdown to two players this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Rams this year.

Want more data and analysis on Trevor Lawrence? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.