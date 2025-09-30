Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Kansas City Chiefs and their eighth-ranked passing defense (185.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Trevor Lawrence Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: October 6, 2025

October 6, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.2

14.2 Projected Passing Yards: 219.35

219.35 Projected Passing TDs: 1.32

1.32 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.71

12.71 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Lawrence Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Lawrence is currently the 25th-ranked player in fantasy (46th overall), with 49.0 total fantasy points (12.3 per game).

During his last three games, Lawrence has piled up 667 passing yards (65-of-113) for four passing TDs with three picks, leading to 38.7 fantasy points (12.9 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 20 yards rushing on 11 carries.

The peak of Lawrence's fantasy season came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, when he racked up 19.2 fantasy points with 271 passing yards, three TDs, and two picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Trevor Lawrence disappointed his fantasy managers against the Houston Texans in Week 3, when he managed only 7.8 fantasy points -- 20-of-40 (50%), 222 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed one player to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Chiefs have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Kansas City has allowed one player to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has not given up more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Chiefs have allowed three players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Kansas City has given up at least two receiving TDs to one player this season.

The Chiefs' defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Kansas City has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Chiefs this year.

