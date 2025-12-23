Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will take on the 31st-ranked pass defense of the Indianapolis Colts (250.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more info on Lawrence, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming game versus the Colts.

Thinking about playing Lawrence this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Trevor Lawrence Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.1

19.1 Projected Passing Yards: 232.08

232.08 Projected Passing TDs: 1.71

1.71 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.57

26.57 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Lawrence Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Lawrence has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 19.4 fantasy points per game (291.7 total points). Overall, he is fifth in fantasy points.

Over his last three games, Lawrence has put up 94.9 fantasy points (31.6 per game), as he's racked up 853 yards on 60-of-98 passing with 10 touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 87 rushing yards on 15 carries with two TDs.

Lawrence has completed 94-of-155 passes for 1,338 yards, with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 133.7 total fantasy points (26.7 per game). With his legs, he's added 141 rushing yards on 23 attempts with two TDs.

The high point of Lawrence's fantasy season came against the New York Jets in Week 15, when he racked up 44.3 fantasy points with 51 rushing yards and one TD on five carries.

From a fantasy standpoint, Trevor Lawrence stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, throwing for 222 yards and zero touchdowns with one interception with nine yards on two attempts on the ground (7.8 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed more than 300 yards passing to four players this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has allowed two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

The Colts have allowed four players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed seven players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Colts have allowed 22 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Indianapolis has given up at least two receiving TDs to only one player this season.

The Colts have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only two players this year.

Indianapolis has given up at least one rushing TD to 10 players this season.

The Colts have given up at least two rushing TDs to just three players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Trevor Lawrence? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.