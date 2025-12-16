Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Denver Broncos and their 11th-ranked pass defense (196.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Lawrence worth a look for his next matchup against the Broncos? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Trevor Lawrence Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4

14.4 Projected Passing Yards: 209.72

209.72 Projected Passing TDs: 1.26

1.26 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.93

16.93 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.20

Lawrence Fantasy Performance

Lawrence has put up 260.5 fantasy points in 2025 (18.6 per game), which ranks him seventh at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 8 player in fantasy football.

Through his last three games, Lawrence has connected on 53-of-89 passes for 803 yards, with nine passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 85.4 total fantasy points (28.5 per game). With his legs, he's added 92 rushing yards on 12 attempts with one TD.

Lawrence has completed 85-of-141 throws for 1,212 yards, with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 117.5 total fantasy points (23.5 per game). With his legs, he's added 130 rushing yards on 22 attempts with two TDs.

The high point of Lawrence's season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Jets last week, as he posted 44.3 fantasy points by hauling in zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Trevor Lawrence delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (7.8 points) in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, throwing for 222 yards and zero touchdowns with one pick.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed only two players to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Broncos this season.

Denver has allowed at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this season.

The Broncos have given up three or more passing TDs to just one opposing QB this season.

Denver has given up over 100 yards receiving to only two players this season.

A total of 14 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Broncos this season.

Denver has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed only one player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of nine players have run for at least one touchdown versus Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only one player this year.

