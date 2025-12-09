Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will match up with the eighth-ranked passing defense of the New York Jets (190.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Lawrence's next game versus the Jets, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Lawrence this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Trevor Lawrence Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.0

17.0 Projected Passing Yards: 235.18

235.18 Projected Passing TDs: 1.57

1.57 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.35

15.35 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Lawrence Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Lawrence is currently the 13th-ranked fantasy player (17th overall), tallying 216.2 total fantasy points (16.6 per game).

Through his last three games, Lawrence has completed 51-of-87 throws for 729 yards, with seven passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 58.2 total fantasy points (19.4 per game). With his legs, he's added 70 rushing yards on 12 attempts.

Lawrence has piled up 1,040 passing yards (78-of-132) with nine TDs and five picks in his last five games, leading to 83.0 fantasy points (16.6 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 114 yards rushing on 22 carries with one touchdown.

The peak of Lawrence's fantasy campaign was a Week 5 outburst versus the Kansas City Chiefs, a game where he went off for 221 passing yards and one touchdown with one pick (for 26.2 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 54 rushing yards on 10 attempts (5.4 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Trevor Lawrence had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, when he put up 7.8 fantasy points -- 20-of-40 (50%), 222 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Jets this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs against New York this year.

The Jets have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to just two opposing QBs this year.

New York has given up over 100 yards receiving to only two players this season.

A total of 18 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Jets this year.

New York has given up at least two receiving TDs to only two players this season.

Four players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Jets this year.

A total of 14 players have run for at least one TD against New York this year.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD against the Jets this season.

Want more data and analysis on Trevor Lawrence? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.