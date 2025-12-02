Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 27th-ranked pass defense in the league (246.3 yards allowed per game).

Is Lawrence a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Colts? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Trevor Lawrence Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.1

16.1 Projected Passing Yards: 210.68

210.68 Projected Passing TDs: 1.34

1.34 Projected Rushing Yards: 24.99

24.99 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Lawrence Fantasy Performance

Lawrence is currently the 14th-ranked fantasy player at his position (19th overall), tallying 196.8 total fantasy points (16.4 per game).

Over his last three games, Lawrence has tallied 53.8 fantasy points (17.9 per game), as he's compiled 638 yards on 48-of-79 passing with six touchdowns and four picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 63 rushing yards on 13 carries with one TD.

Lawrence has accumulated 1,016 passing yards (84-of-136) with seven TDs and six picks in his last five games, leading to 84.8 fantasy points (17.0 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 122 yards rushing on 27 carries with three touchdowns.

The highlight of Lawrence's season as a fantasy producer came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5, as he posted 26.2 fantasy points by scampering for 54 yards and two TDs on 10 attempts.

From a fantasy standpoint, Trevor Lawrence disappointed his fantasy managers against the Houston Texans in Week 3, when he managed only 7.8 fantasy points -- 20-of-40 (50%), 222 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has given up more than 300 yards passing to four players this season.

The Colts have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

Indianapolis has allowed four players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

Three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has allowed over 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

The Colts have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Indianapolis has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Colts have allowed only one player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Colts have allowed at least two rushing TDs to just two players this year.

