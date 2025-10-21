Travis Kelce Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce will match up with the 25th-ranked passing defense of the Washington Commanders (238.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Daily fantasy players, is Kelce worth a look for his next game versus the Commanders? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Travis Kelce Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: October 27, 2025

October 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.09

44.09 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Kelce Fantasy Performance

With 49.5 fantasy points this season (7.1 per game), Kelce is the sixth-ranked player at the TE position. He ranks 118th among all players.

In his last three games, Kelce has ammassed 193 receiving yards and one touchdown on 16 catches (18 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 25.3 (8.4 per game) during that stretch.

Kelce has caught 25 balls (on 30 targets) for 267 yards and one touchdown in his last five games, good for 32.7 fantasy points (6.5 per game) during that timeframe.

The highlight of Kelce's season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, as he posted 12.1 fantasy points by grabbing seven passes (on eight targets) for 61 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Kelce disappointed his fantasy managers against the New York Giants in Week 3, when he mustered only 2.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Commanders Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Washington has allowed four players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Two players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed five players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed nine players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Washington has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to two players this season.

The Commanders have allowed two players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Washington has allowed at least one rushing TD to five players this season.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Commanders this year.

