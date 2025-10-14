Travis Kelce Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Las Vegas Raiders and their 19th-ranked passing defense (215.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Kelce worth a look for his next matchup against the Raiders? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Travis Kelce Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.2

6.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.83

39.83 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Kelce Fantasy Performance

With 44.1 fantasy points in 2025 (7.4 per game), Kelce is the 10th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 119th overall.

In his last three games, Kelce has put up 24.7 fantasy points (8.2 per game), as he's converted 20 targets into 18 catches for 187 yards and one TD.

Kelce has put up 33.4 fantasy points (6.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 26 passes on 33 targets for 274 yards and one touchdown.

The peak of Kelce's fantasy campaign was a Week 5 performance versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 12.1 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Travis Kelce delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the season (2.6 points) in Week 3 against the New York Giants, hauling in four balls for 26 yards.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has not allowed a player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD against the Raiders this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two TDs against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this year.

A total of one player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Las Vegas this year.

A total of Eight players have hauled in a TD pass against the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

No player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has given up at least one rushing TD to six players this season.

Only one player has run for more than one TD versus the Raiders this season.

