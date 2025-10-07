Travis Kelce Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Tight end Travis Kelce has a matchup versus the 12th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (206.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Considering Kelce for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Lions? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Travis Kelce Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.96

47.96 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Projections provided by numberFire

Kelce Fantasy Performance

Kelce is the seventh-ranked fantasy player at the TE position and 118th overall, as he has put up 36.3 total fantasy points (7.3 per game).

During his last three games Kelce has been targeted 20 times, with 16 receptions for 135 yards and one TD, leading to 19.5 fantasy points (6.5 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Kelce's season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, as he tallied 12.1 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Kelce disappointed his fantasy managers against the New York Giants in Week 3, when he mustered only 2.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Lions Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed two players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of two players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Detroit this year.

The Lions have given up a touchdown reception by seven players this year.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Detroit this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Lions this year.

