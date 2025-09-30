Travis Kelce Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

In Week 5 (Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET), TE Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the 24th-ranked passing defense in the league (233.5 yards conceded per game).

Is Kelce a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Jaguars? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Travis Kelce Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: October 6, 2025

October 6, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6

6.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 46.10

46.10 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Kelce Fantasy Performance

Kelce is currently the 14th-ranked fantasy player at his position (152nd overall), posting 24.2 total fantasy points (6.1 per game).

In his last three games, Kelce has produced 13.5 fantasy points (4.5 per game), as he's caught 13 passes on 18 targets for 135 yards and zero touchdowns.

The highlight of Kelce's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Los Angeles Chargers, a game when he came through with zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 10.7 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught two balls (on four targets) for 47 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Travis Kelce stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the New York Giants, hauling in four passes on seven targets for 26 yards (2.6 fantasy points).

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Jaguars have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

Jacksonville has allowed at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

The Jaguars have not allowed a player to throw more than two touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

Jacksonville has allowed over 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Jaguars have allowed a TD reception by seven players this season.

Jacksonville has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Jaguars have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Jacksonville has allowed one player to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Jaguars this year.

