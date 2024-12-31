Travis Kelce Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

Tight end Travis Kelce is looking at a matchup against the 25th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (230.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Denver Broncos, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Considering Kelce for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Broncos? We've got stats and info for you below.

Kelce vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 3.0

3.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.5

4.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 23.67

23.67 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Kelce Fantasy Performance

Among players at the TE position, Kelce is currently the ninth-ranked player in fantasy (141st overall), with 98.4 total fantasy points (6.2 per game).

In his last three games, Kelce has posted 20.1 fantasy points (6.7 per game), as he's hauled in 17 passes on 26 targets for 141 yards and one touchdown.

Kelce has been targeted 45 times, with 29 receptions for 254 yards and one TD, during his last five games, leading to 31.4 fantasy points (6.3 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Kelce's fantasy season was a Week 8 outburst against the Las Vegas Raiders, a matchup in which he tallied 15.0 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 10 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Kelce stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, grabbing one pass on three targets for five yards (0.6 fantasy points).

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Broncos this season.

Denver has allowed at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

The Broncos have given up three or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

Denver has allowed six players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Denver has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of eight players have run for at least one touchdown versus Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

