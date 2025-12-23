Travis Kelce Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Denver Broncos and their 10th-ranked pass defense (201.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Kelce for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Broncos? We've got stats and information for you below.

Travis Kelce Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Game Date: December 25, 2025

December 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.1

5.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.03

44.03 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Kelce Fantasy Performance

Kelce has been one of the top players in fantasy at the TE position this season, ranking fourth with 7.5 fantasy points per game (112.4 total points). He is 104th in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, Kelce has accumulated 8.4 total fantasy points (2.8 per game), reeling in nine balls (on 18 targets) for 84 yards and zero touchdowns.

Kelce has been targeted 30 times, with 18 receptions for 172 yards and one TD, during his last five games, resulting in 23.3 fantasy points (4.7 per game) during that period.

The high point of Kelce's season as a fantasy producer came against the Washington Commanders in Week 8, as he tallied 15.9 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Kelce let down his fantasy managers against the Tennessee Titans last week, when he managed only 0.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed just two players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Broncos have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed three or more passing TDs to just two opposing QBs this season.

Denver has allowed just three players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed 17 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Denver has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed only one player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Denver has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Broncos have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

