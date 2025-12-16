Travis Kelce Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Tennessee Titans and their 25th-ranked pass defense (233.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Kelce's next game against the Titans, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Travis Kelce Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 42.12

42.12 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Kelce Fantasy Performance

Kelce has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 111.8 fantasy points (8.0 per game) rank him second at the TE position and 89th overall.

In his last three games, Kelce has produced 18.3 fantasy points (6.1 per game), as he's converted 20 targets into 13 catches for 123 yards and one TD.

Kelce has been targeted 39 times, with 26 receptions for 257 yards and two TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 37.8 fantasy points (7.6 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Kelce's season as a fantasy producer came against the Washington Commanders in Week 8, as he tallied 15.9 fantasy points by grabbing six passes (on eight targets) for 99 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Kelce delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the season (0.8 points) in Week 14 against the Houston Texans, catching one ball for eight yards.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has allowed only one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Titans have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Tennessee has given up two or more TD passes to nine opposing QBs this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Titans this year.

Tennessee has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Titans have allowed 23 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Just two players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed just two players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 16 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only two players this year.

