Travis Kelce Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Los Angeles Chargers and their fifth-ranked pass defense (173.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Kelce a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Chargers? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Travis Kelce Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.19

52.19 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Kelce Fantasy Performance

Kelce has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 104.8 fantasy points (8.1 per game) rank him second at the TE position and 91st overall.

In his last three games, Kelce has put up 15.7 fantasy points (5.2 per game), as he's reeled in 10 passes on 17 targets for 96 yards and one touchdown.

Kelce has been targeted 35 times, with 23 receptions for 253 yards and two TDs, during his last five games, leading to 39.4 fantasy points (7.9 per game) during that period.

The peak of Kelce's fantasy season came against the Washington Commanders in Week 8, when he compiled 15.9 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Kelce's game against the Houston Texans last week was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 0.8 fantasy points. He had one reception for eight yards on the day.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles is yet to allow someone to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chargers this season.

Only two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have not allowed someone to throw for at least three TDs versus them in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed only two players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 11 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has given up two or more receiving TDs to only one player this season.

Three players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players this year.

The Chargers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to four players this year.

