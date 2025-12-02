Travis Kelce Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Tight end Travis Kelce faces a matchup versus the fourth-ranked pass defense in the league (174 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Houston Texans, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Kelce worth considering for his next game against the Texans? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Travis Kelce Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.40

47.40 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Kelce Fantasy Performance

Kelce has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 104.0 fantasy points (8.7 per game) rank him second at the TE position and 77th overall.

During his last three games Kelce has been targeted 25 times, with 18 receptions for 179 yards and two TDs. He has posted 30.0 fantasy points (10.0 per game) during that stretch.

Kelce has reeled in 28 balls (on 38 targets) for 344 yards and three touchdowns in his last five games, good for 54.5 fantasy points (10.9 per game) during that period.

The peak of Kelce's fantasy season came against the Washington Commanders in Week 8, when he compiled 15.9 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Kelce stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the New York Giants, catching four passes on seven targets for 26 yards (2.6 fantasy points).

Texans Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Houston has allowed four players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Texans this season.

A total of three players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Houston has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Texans have allowed just one player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Houston has given up at least one rushing TD to eight players this season.

Just one player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Texans this year.

