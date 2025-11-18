Travis Kelce Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce will match up with the 25th-ranked passing defense of the Indianapolis Colts (235.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Kelce a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Colts? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Travis Kelce Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.09

51.09 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Kelce Fantasy Performance

At the TE position, Kelce has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks second in the NFL with 8.9 fantasy points per game (89.1 total points). Overall, he is 75th in fantasy points.

During his last three games Kelce has been targeted 26 times, with 19 receptions for 256 yards and two TDs, leading to 39.6 fantasy points (13.2 per game) during that period.

Kelce has posted 52.8 fantasy points (10.6 per game) in his last five games, as he's reeled in 28 passes on 36 targets for 388 yards and two touchdowns.

The peak of Kelce's fantasy season was a Week 8 performance against the Washington Commanders, when he put up 15.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Kelce delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (2.6 points) in Week 3 against the New York Giants, catching four balls for 26 yards.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has conceded more than 300 yards passing to three players this year.

The Colts have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

The Colts have allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed four players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Indianapolis has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Colts' defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of six players have run for at least one TD against Indianapolis this season.

Just two players have rushed for more than one TD against the Colts this year.

Want more data and analysis on Travis Kelce? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.