Travis Kelce Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce will match up with the sixth-ranked pass defense of the Denver Broncos (179.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Kelce a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Broncos? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Travis Kelce Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.69

45.69 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Kelce Fantasy Performance

At the TE position, Kelce has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks fifth in the NFL with 8.2 fantasy points per game (74.0 total points). Overall, he is 91st in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Kelce has amassed 219 yards and one score on 13 catches (16 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 29.9 fantasy points (10.0 per game) during that stretch.

Kelce has been targeted 31 times, with 26 receptions for 358 yards and two TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 49.8 fantasy points (10.0 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Kelce's fantasy season so far was Week 8 against the Washington Commanders, when he caught six balls on eight targets for 99 yards with one touchdown, good for 15.9 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Travis Kelce had his worst game of the season in Week 3 against the New York Giants, when he put up just 2.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed just two players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Broncos have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

Denver has allowed just two players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Broncos have allowed just one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

A total of one player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Denver this year.

A total of Eight players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Broncos this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against Denver this year.

One player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Broncos this year.

Denver has given up at least one rushing TD to six players this year.

Only one player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Broncos this season.

