Travis Hunter Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Wideout Travis Hunter is looking at a matchup versus the 20th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (225.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, when his Jacksonville Jaguars play the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

For more details on Hunter, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down before his upcoming matchup against the Raiders.

Thinking about playing Hunter this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Travis Hunter Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.89

39.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Hunter Fantasy Performance

Hunter is the 53rd-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 180th overall, as he has posted 35.8 total fantasy points (5.1 per game).

In his last three games, Hunter has put up 24.0 fantasy points (8.0 per game), as he's caught 15 passes on 24 targets for 180 yards and one touchdown.

Hunter has totaled 243 receiving yards and one score on 19 catches (31 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 30.3 points (6.1 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Hunter's season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7, as he posted 16.1 fantasy points by grabbing eight passes (on 14 targets) for 101 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Hunter's matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 1.5 fantasy points. He tallied four receptions for 15 yards on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has not allowed a player to put up over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

The Raiders have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Las Vegas has allowed three players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

Just one player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has given up over 100 yards receiving to just one player this year.

The Raiders have allowed a TD catch by 10 players this year.

Las Vegas has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Raiders this season.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Travis Hunter? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.