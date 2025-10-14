Travis Hunter Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Wide receiver Travis Hunter faces a matchup against the ninth-ranked pass defense in the league (199 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, when his Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Considering Hunter for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Rams? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing Hunter this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Travis Hunter Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.1

5.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6

6.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 37.33

37.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Hunter Fantasy Performance

Hunter has put up 19.7 fantasy points in 2025 (3.3 per game), which ranks him 78th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 226 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Hunter has produced 12.1 fantasy points (4.0 per game), as he's turned 15 targets into 10 catches for 121 yards and zero TDs.

Hunter has caught 14 balls (on 23 targets) for 164 yards and zero touchdowns in his last five games, good for 16.4 fantasy points (3.3 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Hunter's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 6.4 fantasy points. He also had three receptions (on three targets) for 64 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Hunter let down his fantasy managers against the Seattle Seahawks last week, when he managed only 1.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Rams Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Rams this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed just one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed over 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Rams have allowed seven players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Los Angeles this year.

One player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Rams this year.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Los Angeles this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Rams this season.

Want more data and analysis on Travis Hunter? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.