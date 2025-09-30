Travis Hunter Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

In Week 5 (Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET), wide receiver Travis Hunter and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Kansas City Chiefs, who have the eighth-ranked pass defense in the league (185.8 yards conceded per game).

Considering Hunter for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Chiefs? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Travis Hunter Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: October 6, 2025

October 6, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.07

41.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Hunter Fantasy Performance

Hunter has produced 11.8 fantasy points in 2025 (3.0 per game), which ranks him 83rd at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 240 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Hunter has totaled 85 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on seven catches (13 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 8.5 (2.8 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Hunter's season as a fantasy producer came against the San Francisco 49ers last week, as he tallied 4.2 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Hunter disappointed his fantasy managers against the Houston Texans in Week 3, when he managed only 2.1 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has conceded more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Chiefs have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Kansas City has allowed one player to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City's defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Chiefs have allowed three players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Kansas City this season.

No player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Chiefs this season.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Travis Hunter? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.