Travis Etienne Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Los Angeles Rams and their 15th-ranked run defense (107.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

With Etienne's next game against the Rams, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Travis Etienne Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 75.32

75.32 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.49

0.49 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.69

13.69 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Etienne is currently the 13th-ranked player in fantasy (42nd overall), with 71.9 total fantasy points (12.0 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Etienne has amassed 29.8 fantasy points (9.9 per game) as he's run for 200 yards and scored one touchdown on 43 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 38 yards on eight grabs (11 targets).

Etienne has put up 56.3 fantasy points (11.3 per game) over his last five games, running for 327 yards with two touchdowns on 73 carries. He has also contributed 56 yards on 10 catches (16 targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Etienne's fantasy season came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4, when he compiled 18.5 fantasy points with 124 rushing yards and one TD on 19 carries. As a receiver, he reeled in one ball (on two targets) for one yard.

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Etienne delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (5.5 points) last week against the Seattle Seahawks, running for 27 yards on 12 carries with four catches for 28 yards.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed only one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least two TD passes to two opposing QBs this season.

The Rams have allowed just one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of two players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have given up a touchdown reception by seven players this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed only one player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Rams this year.

