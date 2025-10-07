Travis Etienne Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne will match up with the third-ranked tun defense of the Seattle Seahawks (83.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Etienne for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Seahawks? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Etienne this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Travis Etienne Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Seattle Seahawks

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.5

13.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 73.78

73.78 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.57

0.57 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.91

13.91 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne Fantasy Performance

Etienne is currently the 10th-ranked fantasy player at his position (34th overall), tallying 66.4 total fantasy points (13.3 per game).

In his last three games, Etienne has picked up 35.9 fantasy points (12.0 per game), rushing for 229 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 47 carries. He has also contributed 10 yards on four catches (eight targets) as a receiver.

The high point of Etienne's season as a fantasy producer came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4, as he put up 18.5 fantasy points by reeling in one pass (on two targets) for one yard.

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Etienne had his worst performance of the season last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he put up just 5.8 fantasy points (12 carries, 49 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seahawks Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Seattle this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Seahawks this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have not allowed a player to throw for at least three touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

Seattle has given up more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

The Seahawks have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks' defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Only one player has run for at least one touchdown versus Seattle this year.

Just one player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Seahawks this season.

Want more data and analysis on Travis Etienne? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.