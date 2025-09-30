Travis Etienne Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Kansas City Chiefs and their 22nd-ranked run defense (127 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

For more information on Etienne, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Chiefs.

Travis Etienne Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: October 6, 2025

October 6, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 73.07

73.07 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.49

0.49 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.59

13.59 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne Fantasy Performance

Etienne has produced 60.6 fantasy points in 2025 (15.2 per game), which ranks him sixth at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 23 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games, Etienne has delivered 45.0 total fantasy points (15.0 per game), running the ball 49 times for 251 yards and two scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 19 yards on three receptions (seven targets) with one TDs.

The highlight of Etienne's fantasy season so far was last week against the San Francisco 49ers, when he carried 19 times for 124 yards and one touchdown on his way to 18.5 fantasy points. He also had one reception (on two targets) for one yard as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Etienne delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (11.6 points) in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, running for 56 yards on 16 carries and one touchdown.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has given up over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Chiefs have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

Kansas City has given up at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this year.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City's defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Three players have hauled in a TD pass against the Chiefs this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Kansas City has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Chiefs have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

