Travis Etienne Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne will take on the fifth-ranked rushing defense of the Indianapolis Colts (98.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Etienne for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Colts? We've got stats and info for you below.

Travis Etienne Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 64.06

64.06 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.55

0.55 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.79

15.79 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne Fantasy Performance

Etienne is currently the ninth-ranked fantasy player at his position (26th overall), tallying 204.9 total fantasy points (13.7 per game).

In his last three games, Etienne has picked up 61.3 fantasy points (20.4 per game), rushing for 156 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 48 carries. He has also contributed 97 yards on eight catches (10 targets) with four TDs as a receiver.

Etienne has 83.0 total fantasy points (16.6 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 75 times for 270 yards with two touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 140 yards on 12 catches (15 targets) with five TDs.

The highlight of Etienne's fantasy season came against the New York Jets in Week 15, when he compiled 28.5 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 32 rushing yards on 12 carries (2.7 YPC) .

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Etienne let down his fantasy managers against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13, when he managed only 4.1 fantasy points (12 carries, 28 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has conceded more than 300 yards passing to four players this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Colts this season.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

A total of seven players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Indianapolis this season.

A total of 22 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has allowed just one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Colts have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to only two players this year.

Indianapolis has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Colts have allowed only three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

