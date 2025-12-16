Travis Etienne Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

In Week 16 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), running back Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Denver Broncos, who have the second-ranked rushing defense in the league (90.9 yards conceded per game).

For more information on Etienne, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming game versus the Broncos.

Travis Etienne Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 68.30

68.30 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.49

0.49 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.17

14.17 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne Fantasy Performance

Etienne is the ninth-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 26th overall, as he has posted 192.3 total fantasy points (13.7 per game).

During his last three games, Etienne has delivered 52.8 total fantasy points (17.6 per game), running the ball 44 times for 134 yards and two scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 94 yards on five receptions (six targets) with three TDs.

Etienne has generated 89.7 fantasy points (17.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 293 yards with four touchdowns on 78 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 124 yards on eight receptions (12 targets) with four TDs.

The highlight of Etienne's fantasy season was last week's performance against the New York Jets, when he tallied 28.5 fantasy points (12 receptions, 32 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Etienne disappointed his fantasy managers against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13, when he mustered only 4.1 fantasy points (12 carries, 28 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed just two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Broncos have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Denver this year.

Just one player have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Broncos this season.

A total of two players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Denver this year.

A total of 14 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Broncos this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed just one player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Denver has given up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this year.

The Broncos have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

