Travis Etienne Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne will match up with the 30th-ranked tun defense of the New York Jets (139.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more info on Etienne, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup against the Jets.

Thinking about playing Etienne this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Travis Etienne Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 56.59

56.59 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.48

0.48 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.90

11.90 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Etienne is currently the 11th-ranked fantasy player (33rd overall), putting up 163.8 total fantasy points (12.6 per game).

In his last three games, Etienne has put up 41.9 fantasy points (14.0 per game), rushing for 188 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 47 carries. He has also contributed 51 yards on five catches (six targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

Etienne has put up 74.9 fantasy points (15.0 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 319 yards and scoring five touchdowns on 82 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 70 yards on seven grabs (12 targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Etienne's fantasy campaign was last week's outburst versus the Indianapolis Colts, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 20.2 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 74 rushing yards on 20 attempts (3.7 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Etienne had his worst game of the season in Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans, when he tallied just 4.1 fantasy points (12 carries, 28 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

New York has allowed five players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

Just two players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Jets this season.

New York has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to only two players this year.

A total of 18 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Jets this year.

Just two players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus New York this season.

Four players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Jets this year.

A total of 14 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus New York this year.

A total of Three players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Jets this season.

Want more data and analysis on Travis Etienne? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.