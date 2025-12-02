Travis Etienne Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Indianapolis Colts, who have the seventh-ranked rushing defense in the league (98.3 yards conceded per game).

Thinking about Etienne for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Colts? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Etienne this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Travis Etienne Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 66.97

66.97 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.49

0.49 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.43

13.43 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Etienne is currently the 12th-ranked fantasy player (37th overall), putting up 143.6 total fantasy points (12.0 per game).

During his last three games, Etienne has 41.0 total fantasy points (13.7 per game), toting the ball 46 times for 187 yards and two touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 43 yards on four catches (seven targets) with one TDs.

Etienne has 66.2 total fantasy points (13.2 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 84 times for 329 yards with three touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 93 yards on 11 catches (16 targets) with one TDs.

The highlight of Etienne's season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, as he posted 19.3 fantasy points by catching zero passes (on two targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Travis Etienne stumbled to his worst performance of the season last week against the Tennessee Titans, rushing 12 times for 28 yards, with one reception for 13 yards as a receiver (4.1 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colts Defensive Performance

Four players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed four players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed three players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed five players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Colts have given up a touchdown reception by 16 players this season.

Indianapolis has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Colts have given up more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this year.

A total of nine players have run for at least one touchdown against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Travis Etienne? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.