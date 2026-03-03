Kings vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

Kings vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBC/Peacock and AZFamily

The Sacramento Kings (14-48) host the Phoenix Suns (34-26) after losing seven home games in a row. The Suns are double-digit favorites by 10.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.

Kings vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -10.5 224.5 -481 +370

Kings vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (72.1%)

Kings vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread 36 times over 60 games with a set spread.

In the Kings' 62 games this year, they have 23 wins against the spread.

Suns games have gone over the total 25 times out of 62 chances this season.

Kings games this year have hit the over on 30 of 62 set point totals (48.4%).

When playing at home, Phoenix has a worse record against the spread (19-12-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (17-10-1).

The Suns have eclipsed the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 11 of 32 home matchups (34.4%). In away games, they have hit the over in 14 of 28 games (50%).

Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread at home is .379 (11-17-1). Away, it is .364 (12-20-1).

In terms of the over/under, Kings games have gone over less often at home (14 of 29, 48.3%) than away (16 of 33, 48.5%).

Suns Leaders

Collin Gillespie's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 4.1 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 42.3% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made treys.

Mark Williams averages 11.6 points, 8.1 boards and 1 assists, shooting 63.5% from the floor (sixth in NBA).

Royce O'Neale averages 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 41.7% from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Grayson Allen is averaging 17.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Oso Ighodaro is averaging 5.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Kings Leaders

DeMar DeRozan averages 18.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4 assists. He is also draining 49.3% of his shots from the field.

The Kings get 15.2 points per game from Russell Westbrook, plus 5.4 boards and 6.3 assists.

Maxime Raynaud averages 10.4 points, 7.1 boards and 1.1 assists. He is draining 55.8% of his shots from the floor.

Precious Achiuwa's numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is sinking 51.4% of his shots from the floor.

Malik Monk averages 12.3 points, 1.9 boards and 2.6 assists. He is sinking 43.3% of his shots from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

