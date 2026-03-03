Heat vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

Heat vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and YES

The Brooklyn Nets (15-45) visit the Miami Heat (32-29) after losing six straight road games. The Heat are heavy favorites by 13.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.

Heat vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -13.5 226.5 -800 +560

Heat vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (83.6%)

Heat vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Heat are 35-25-1 against the spread this season.

The Nets are 26-31-3 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Heat have hit the over 32 times out of 60 chances this season.

The Nets have hit the over 46.7% of the time this year (28 of 60 games with a set point total).

Miami has done a better job covering the spread on the road (19-12-1) than it has in home games (16-13-0).

The Heat have gone over the over/under in 15 of 29 home games (51.7%). They've fared better in road games, topping the total in 17 of 32 matchups (53.1%).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .467 (14-15-1). On the road, it is .400 (12-16-2).

Nets games have finished above the over/under 53.3% of the time at home (16 of 30), and 40% of the time on the road (12 of 30).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 18.6 points, 9.9 boards and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Andrew Wiggins averages 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 40.6% from downtown, with 2 made treys per contest.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 15 points, 4.6 assists and 5.3 boards.

Kel'el Ware is averaging 11.3 points, 0.5 assists and 9.4 boards.

Davion Mitchell is averaging 8.9 points, 2.6 boards and 6.9 assists.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. averages 24.5 points, 7 boards and 3.1 assists. He is also sinking 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 3.4 triples per contest (fifth in league).

Per game, Nic Claxton provides the Nets 12.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Day'Ron Sharpe's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is making 59.4% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Noah Clowney gives the Nets 12.7 points, 4.1 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Nets receive 7.5 points per game from Terance Mann, plus 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

