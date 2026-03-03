Lakers vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA, Gulf Coast Sports, WVUE, and Pelicans+

The Los Angeles Lakers (36-24) are favored by 8.5 points against the New Orleans Pelicans (19-43) on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA, Gulf Coast Sports, WVUE, and Pelicans+. The matchup has an over/under of 239.5 points.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -8.5 239.5 -330 +265

Lakers vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (78.8%)

Lakers vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Lakers have put together a 31-28-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pelicans are 34-27-1 this season.

Lakers games have gone over the total 32 times out of 62 chances this season.

The Pelicans have eclipsed the over/under 51.6% of the time this year (32 of 62 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread on the road (17-14-0) than it has at home (14-14-1).

The Lakers have gone over the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in 18 of 29 home matchups (62.1%). In away games, they have hit the over in 14 of 31 games (45.2%).

New Orleans has performed better against the spread at home (19-13-0) than away (15-14-1) this season.

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Pelicans' games have finished above the over/under at home (56.2%, 18 of 32) compared to on the road (46.7%, 14 of 30).

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 32.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.6 assists.

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 21.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7 assists per contest, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 32% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 12.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Austin Reaves is averaging 24.1 points, 4.7 boards and 5.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jake LaRavia is averaging 9.2 points, 4 boards and 1.9 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 22 points for the Pelicans, plus 5.6 boards and 3.8 assists.

Derik Queen averages 12.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He is also draining 48.9% of his shots from the floor.

The Pelicans are receiving 17.3 points, 5.8 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Saddiq Bey.

Zion Williamson's numbers on the season are 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He is draining 58.5% of his shots from the floor (10th in league).

Jeremiah Fears' numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 3.8 boards and 3.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.8% of his shots from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

