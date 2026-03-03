Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSDET, FDSOH, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, and WUAB

The Cleveland Cavaliers (38-24) host the Detroit Pistons (45-14) after winning six straight home games. The Pistons are favored by only 1.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. The point total for the matchup is set at 227.5.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -1.5 227.5 -130 +110

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (54.5%)

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 32 times in 59 games with a set spread.

The Cavaliers have played 62 games, with 27 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Pistons have hit the over 27 times out of 62 chances this season.

Cavaliers games this season have gone over the point total 30 times in 62 opportunities (48.4%).

When playing at home, Detroit sports a worse record against the spread (15-16-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (17-10-1).

The Pistons have exceeded the over/under in 14 of 31 home games (45.2%). They've done better on the road, topping the total in 13 of 28 matchups (46.4%).

Cleveland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .419 (13-18-0). Away, it is .452 (14-17-0).

Looking at the over/under, Cavaliers games have finished over 12 of 31 times at home (38.7%), and 18 of 31 away (58.1%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 25.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists, shooting 46% from the floor and 33.2% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Duren averages 18.5 points, 10.7 boards and 1.8 assists.

Ausar Thompson's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 6 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 51.9% from the field.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 12.1 points, 1.9 assists and 2.7 boards.

Tobias Harris averages 13.2 points, 5.2 boards and 2.3 assists, shooting 44.9% from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cavaliers Leaders

James Harden's numbers on the season are 24.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest. He is also sinking 42.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 triples.

Per game, Evan Mobley gives the Cavaliers 17.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.9 blocks (third in league).

The Cavaliers are receiving 15.4 points, 8.6 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Jarrett Allen.

The Cavaliers get 13.4 points per game from Jaylon Tyson, plus 5.3 boards and 2.2 assists.

Per game, Dennis Schroder gives the Cavaliers 12.2 points, 2.8 boards and 5.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.