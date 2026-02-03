Trail Blazers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: NBC/Peacock, KUNP, and AZFamily

The Portland Trail Blazers (23-27) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (30-20) on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 11 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock, KUNP, and AZFamily. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -4.5 217.5 -166 +140

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Suns win (60%)

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have registered a 32-16-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Trail Blazers' 50 games this season, they have 27 wins against the spread.

This season, 21 of the Suns' games have gone over the point total.

Trail Blazers games this year have gone over the point total 48% of the time (24 out of 50 games with a set point total).

Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread at home (16-7-1) than it has in road tilts (16-9-1).

The Suns have gone over the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in eight of 24 home matchups (33.3%). In away games, they have hit the over in 13 of 26 games (50%).

Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .600 (15-10-0). Away, it is .480 (12-13-0).

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under 56% of the time at home (14 of 25), and 40% of the time on the road (10 of 25).

Suns Leaders

Collin Gillespie averages 13.5 points, 4.1 boards and 4.6 assists, shooting 44.1% from the field and 43% from downtown, with 3 made treys per game.

Dillon Brooks' numbers on the season are 21.1 points, 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the field and 36% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Mark Williams is averaging 12 points, 1.1 assists and 8 rebounds.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 10.2 points, 4.8 boards and 3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Goodwin is averaging 8.6 points, 4.8 boards and 2.3 assists.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija is averaging 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers get 21.8 points per game from Shaedon Sharpe, plus 4.5 boards and 2.7 assists.

Per game, Donovan Clingan gets the Trail Blazers 11.1 points, 11.1 boards and 2 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Toumani Camara averages 12.9 points, 5.2 boards and 2.6 assists. He is draining 43% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 18.6 points, 3.6 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Jerami Grant.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.