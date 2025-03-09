Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Sunday, March 9, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (35-29) are favored by 2.5 points against the Portland Trail Blazers (28-36) on Sunday, March 9, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on KATU, KUNP, and FDSDET. The point total is 231 in the matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -2.5 231 -144 +122

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (53.1%)

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have put together a 35-25-4 record against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers are 36-27-1 against the spread this season.

Pistons games have gone over the total 33 times this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time (32 out of 64 games with a set point total).

Detroit has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 15 times in 31 games at home, and it has covered 20 times in 33 games when playing on the road.

Looking at over/unders, the Pistons hit the over less often at home, as they've exceeded the total 15 times in 31 opportunities this season (48.4%). In away games, they have hit the over 18 times in 33 opportunities (54.5%).

This year, Portland is 18-12-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). On the road, it is 18-15-1 ATS (.529).

In terms of the over/under, Trail Blazers games have finished over 17 of 30 times at home (56.7%), and 15 of 34 away (44.1%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 25.6 points, 6.1 boards and 9.3 assists, shooting 46.2% from the field and 36% from downtown, with 2.2 made treys per game.

Jalen Duren is averaging 11.2 points, 10.3 boards and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 6 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 33.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Malik Beasley is averaging 16.6 points, 2.8 boards and 1.7 assists.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 13.5 points, 2.6 boards and 5.3 assists.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Anfernee Simons averages 19.1 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 2.8 rebounds and 5 assists.

Per game, Deni Avdija gives the Trail Blazers 14.8 points, 6.4 boards and 3.5 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Trail Blazers are getting 17.7 points, 4 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Shaedon Sharpe.

The Trail Blazers are getting 10.7 points, 6 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Toumani Camara.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 12.7 points, 3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Scoot Henderson.

