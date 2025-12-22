Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 22

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, December 22, 2025

Monday, December 22, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP and FDSDET

The Portland Trail Blazers (12-16) are underdogs (+5.5) as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (22-6) at 10 p.m. ET on Monday, December 22, 2025 at Moda Center. The game airs on KUNP and FDSDET. The over/under is set at 234.5 for the matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -5.5 234.5 -230 +194

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (65.6%)

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have registered a 16-12-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Trail Blazers' 28 games this year, they have 15 wins against the spread.

This season, 15 of the Pistons' games have gone over the point total.

Trail Blazers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 64.3% of the time (18 out of 28 games with a set point total).

Detroit has a better record against the spread when playing at home (9-6-0) than it does in road games (7-6-0).

The Pistons have gone over the over/under more often when playing at home, hitting the over in nine of 15 home matchups (60%). In away games, they have hit the over in six of 13 games (46.2%).

Portland has been better against the spread at home (7-4-0) than on the road (8-9-0) this year.

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under 72.7% of the time at home (eight of 11), and 58.8% of the time on the road (10 of 17).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 27 points, 6.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists.

Jalen Duren is averaging 18 points, 11 boards and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Ausar Thompson is averaging 11.5 points, 2.8 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Isaiah Stewart's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 53.3% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown, with an average of 1 made treys.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 12 points, 2.9 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Per game, Deni Avdija gets the Trail Blazers 25.8 points, 7.1 boards and 6.4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Trail Blazers are getting 20 points, 4 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Jerami Grant.

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers on the season are 22 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is draining 46% of his shots from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 12.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Toumani Camara.

Donovan Clingan averages 10.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is sinking 50.3% of his shots from the floor.

