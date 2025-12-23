Trail Blazers vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Tuesday, December 23, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (16-13) are favored by 2 points against the Portland Trail Blazers (12-17) on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on KUNP and FDSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -2 232.5 -132 +112

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (58.7%)

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread 12 times this season (12-17-0).

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 15-14-0 this year.

Games involving the Magic have hit the over 16 times this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have hit the over 62.1% of the time (18 out of 29 games with a set point total).

Orlando sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (6-9-0) than it does in road games (6-8-0).

The Magic have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (46.7%) than games on the road (64.3%).

Portland has performed better against the spread at home (7-5-0) than on the road (8-9-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Trail Blazers games have gone over eight of 12 times at home (66.7%), and 10 of 17 away (58.8%).

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane averages 19 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists, shooting 45.2% from the field and 35.6% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Anthony Black is averaging 13.8 points, 4.1 boards and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Paolo Banchero averages 20.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2 assists.

Jalen Suggs averages 15.4 points, 3.7 boards and 4.8 assists, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 32.8% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 25.5 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 7.1 boards and 6.5 assists.

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers on the season are 22.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He is sinking 46.3% of his shots from the field and 32% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Jerami Grant's numbers on the season are 20 points, 4 boards and 2.7 assists per game. He is sinking 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Donovan Clingan averages 10.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is sinking 51.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Trail Blazers are getting 12.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Toumani Camara.

